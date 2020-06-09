Kenya gets Sh7.8bn more from EU to fight virus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- European Union (EU) on Monday provided an additional Sh7.8 billion to help Kenya address social-economic impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

EU Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue said Sh3.6 billion is meant to mobilize resources towards containing the spread and impact of COVID-19 in the health, social and economic sectors.

A one-year-old child is among 95 people who turned positive from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the national tally in the country to 2,862– according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

EU said some Sh1.2 billion will be utilized in supporting vulnerable families and individuals in informal settlements through monthly cash transfers.

“This will be provided through budget support to the Government of Kenya in response to the COVID-19 crisis, with careful checks to avoid double recipients and ensuring health services are provided to the most vulnerable people enabling them to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said in a statement Monday.

Sh2.4 billion is expected to directly go to Small and Medium Enterprises while Sh600 million is earmarked for the Safe Trade Emergency Facility which maintains the critical supply chains for trade, ensuring food security and access to critically required medicines.

The EU said it had committed to supporting the governments’ efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic to the tune of Sh35 billion.

“Later, this will stimulate investments for the post Covid-19 recovery period,” Mordue said.

The union had already provided more than Sh3.3 billion, with the first donation released in April including Sh221 million funding towards water sanitation, provision and awareness-raising across 25 counties.