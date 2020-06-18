Connect with us

Capital News
The UN Security Council room seen in 2017/FILE/AFP

Africa

Kenya, Djibouti set for run-off vote in contest for UNSC membership

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Africa will know its third non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-2022 after Thursday’s run-off vote by the United Nations General Assembly to elect new temporary members.

This is after both Kenya and Djibouti failed to garner more than 128 votes of all the 193 member states to capture the seat in the first round election which was conducted last night.

Kenya, the African Union endorsed candidate, polled 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78 votes, falling short of the threshold by 15 votes.

The other two seats will be filled by Tunisia and Niger. If Kenya wins in Thursday evening’s vote it will be the third time the country will be serving on the Council.

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members in addition to the veto-wielding Big Five – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

