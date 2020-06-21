Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample from a Nairobi resident during a mass screening/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya discharges 600 COVID-19 patients for home-based care

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – At least 600 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kenya for home-based treatment and care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 212 were discharged from Coast General Hospital while 38 were released from Kenyatta University Hospital.

“The patients are released after 14 days in hospital and as per the World Health Organisation protocols, it is difficult for them to spread the virus after that,” he said.

On Sunday, Kagwe said the country had recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases, the largest number of infections on a single day.

This pushed the number of infections in the country to 4,738 since March when the first case was confirmed in the country.

“The more we test, the more cases we get,” said Kagwe, “we had 260 positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.”

“Following recent financial allocations from the National Government, we now have the greater capacity to combat COVID-19 by enhancing not just our testing capacity, but also our distribution of free masks to the vulnerable communities, among us and contact tracing mechanisms,” he said.

With the up-scaling of health facilities across the country ongoing, Kagwe said the government will not rest until all the 47 counties are well prepared to tackle the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Director-General of Public Health Patrick Amoth said the government’s assessment on the home-based treatment program has so far been remarkable and urged the caregivers to strictly observe protocols issued to them by public health officials.

“Home-based care is not a new practice in the field of medicine. It has been done previously and very successfully for HIV/AIDS. What is important is that it places a premium on the person who is undergoing home-based care to be able to be a responsible citizen,” he said.

The home care-based program has been touted by the government as an ideal solution to patients who exhibit mild symptoms of the virus and those who are asymptomatic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been at the forefront in urging governments around the world to adopt the treatment especially to those countries whose health facilities are overwhelmed by critically ill patients.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

I won’t join any coalition, Governor Mutua declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- With the ongoing political realignments in the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has cautioned against what he described as self-centered...

10 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 260 new cOVID-19 infections on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest number of infections on a single day. This pushed the...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Kagwe rated the most credible official in virus containment campaign at 83 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has been ranked the most reliable public official in the ongoing campaign to contain...

1 hour ago

World

Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree

Reading, United Kingdom, Jun 21 – British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Truck drivers’ crisis in Busia must be managed better

How else can one describe lack of planning than through the situation of headless trucks destined for great lakes region that are lining up...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 Fund happy with local PPE production

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – The Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board has expressed satisfaction with the quality of locally manufactured coronavirus pandemic management...

3 hours ago

World

Virus booze ban causes headache for S.African winemakers

Wellington, South Africa, Jun 21 – Wineries around Cape Town fear a nine-week alcohol sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts the...

4 hours ago

World

Trump holds fiery rally but crowd disappoints

Tulsa, United States, Jun 20 – US President Donald Trump returned Saturday to one of his favorite spots — a campaign rally stage —...

4 hours ago