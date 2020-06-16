Kenya announces 133 new COVID-19 infections, raising the tally to 3,860

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – A 13-year-old child and a 90-year-old are among 133 new infections in the country.

The new cases, announced Tuesday, raises the infections tally in Kenya to 3,860 by June 16.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,255 samples tested since Monday when the last update was given by Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

“All the positive cases are Kenyans, with 88 being male and 45 being female,” Kagwe said, “This trend has continued throughout the reports we have made. We need to understand why so many men are getting this virus.”

Of these new cases, 90 were detected in the capital Nairobi, 27 in Mombasa, 5 in the border town of Busia, 2 in Kilifi, 7 in Kiambu and 2 in Kajiado.

Kagwe has warned men to take more precaution, following the high infection rate detected on the gender.

“I think a bit of this is to do with behavior. Women are exhibiting a more careful and more consistent approach to this disease than men. We must also adopt this attitude,” he said.

There was also hope for virus patients in the country, after 40 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

The death toll by June 16 rose to 105, after one more patient succumbed.

The infection cases have been on a sharp increase in the country lately, despite tough containment measures, which include a night curfew that starts at 9pm to 4 am, and cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera Counties which have recorded high infections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to announce new measures on July 6, on expiry of the current containment measures, after receiving reports from various government agencies, stakeholders and special committees set up to evaluate the possibility of re-opening the economy.

Schools, churches and bars remain closed in Kenya since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.