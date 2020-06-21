Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

Capital Health

Kagwe rated the most credible official in virus containment campaign at 83 per cent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has been ranked the most reliable public official in the ongoing campaign to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a global pandemic that has claimed 121 lives in the country.

Since the first infection was reported in the country on March 13, Kenya has so far registered 4,478 cases out of which, 1,586 have been cleared after recovering since April 1.

A new poll released by Infotrak on Sunday listed CS Kagwe as the most reliable source in the virus containment campaign with eighty-three per cent of 1,200 respondents in 24 counties expressing their approval.

Kagwe is followed closely by President Uhuru Kenyatta who polled at 82 per cent.

Infotrak Research Executive Manager Walter Nyabundi said 76 and 74 per cent of Kenyans listed television and radio as the most reliable sources respectively.

“Kenyans continue to believe more and have faith in Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe regarding coronavirus information. Majority of them also trust the president with 82 percent believing him when he issues an address concerning the virus,” Nyabundi said.

Seventy-one per cent trust their governors, 69 per cent expressed confidence in opinion leaders, 62 per cent newspapers, 39 per cent social media sources and 34 per cent said they relied on family and friends.     

The firms’ Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho said, although 78 per cent of respondents believe coronavirus news is alarming and stressful, they still want to know what the government is doing to contain the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The news is sometimes stressful and repetitive but can we stop talking about it, I doubt, it helps people go through the understanding that they are not alone and also gives the inter-phase between what the people think and what the policy makers are doing and I don’t think that is a bad thing,” Ambitho said.

The survey was conducted between May 28 and June 2.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

I won’t join any coalition, Governor Mutua declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- With the ongoing political realignments in the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has cautioned against what he described as self-centered...

9 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya discharges 600 COVID-19 patients for home-based care

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – At least 600 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kenya for home-based treatment and care. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

50 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 260 new cOVID-19 infections on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest number of infections on a single day. This pushed the...

1 hour ago

World

Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree

Reading, United Kingdom, Jun 21 – British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Truck drivers’ crisis in Busia must be managed better

How else can one describe lack of planning than through the situation of headless trucks destined for great lakes region that are lining up...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 Fund happy with local PPE production

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – The Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board has expressed satisfaction with the quality of locally manufactured coronavirus pandemic management...

3 hours ago

World

Virus booze ban causes headache for S.African winemakers

Wellington, South Africa, Jun 21 – Wineries around Cape Town fear a nine-week alcohol sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts the...

4 hours ago

World

Trump holds fiery rally but crowd disappoints

Tulsa, United States, Jun 20 – US President Donald Trump returned Saturday to one of his favorite spots — a campaign rally stage —...

4 hours ago