Kagwe rated the most credible official in virus containment campaign at 83 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has been ranked the most reliable public official in the ongoing campaign to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a global pandemic that has claimed 121 lives in the country.

Since the first infection was reported in the country on March 13, Kenya has so far registered 4,478 cases out of which, 1,586 have been cleared after recovering since April 1.

A new poll released by Infotrak on Sunday listed CS Kagwe as the most reliable source in the virus containment campaign with eighty-three per cent of 1,200 respondents in 24 counties expressing their approval.

Kagwe is followed closely by President Uhuru Kenyatta who polled at 82 per cent.

Infotrak Research Executive Manager Walter Nyabundi said 76 and 74 per cent of Kenyans listed television and radio as the most reliable sources respectively.

“Kenyans continue to believe more and have faith in Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe regarding coronavirus information. Majority of them also trust the president with 82 percent believing him when he issues an address concerning the virus,” Nyabundi said.

Seventy-one per cent trust their governors, 69 per cent expressed confidence in opinion leaders, 62 per cent newspapers, 39 per cent social media sources and 34 per cent said they relied on family and friends.

The firms’ Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho said, although 78 per cent of respondents believe coronavirus news is alarming and stressful, they still want to know what the government is doing to contain the virus.

“The news is sometimes stressful and repetitive but can we stop talking about it, I doubt, it helps people go through the understanding that they are not alone and also gives the inter-phase between what the people think and what the policy makers are doing and I don’t think that is a bad thing,” Ambitho said.

The survey was conducted between May 28 and June 2.