Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi

Corona Virus

Judiciary to scale up operations from Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – The Judiciary has outlined various protocols that include the promotion of social distancing to be followed during the scaling up of its operations from Monday.

The measures include limiting the number of people in court while staggering hearing of cases to avoid crowding the courts.

Other measures include the prioritisation of cases whose hearings were affected by the scaling down of court operations.

For civil cases, the Judiciary has advised all parties and their advocates “to wait to be contacted by the court.”

“Telephone and email inquiries are encouraged through the court contacts which are posted on the Judiciary website,” a notice from the Judiciary stated.

“All-cause lists will continue to be posted on the Kenya Law website (www.kenyalaw.org) and the Judiciary website, as well as Judiciary social media platforms,” it said.

And for criminal cases, the Judiciary said accused persons will be summoned to court through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Police.

Virtual hearings will continue, with limited physical hearings as necessary as advised by the court.

In March, the judiciary announced the suspension of key operations, as part of measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

While making the announcement, Chief Justice David Maraga suspended the hearing of civil and criminal cases, soon after the government banned public gatherings and meetings.

Maraga however, said judicial officers will continue to go to work but there will be no open court session.

Courts were allowed to only handle certificates of urgency and the taking of plea for serious cases.

Prisoners and remandees were not to be taken to court so as to avoid exposing them to potential risk of contracting the virus that has killed more than 4000 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide.

