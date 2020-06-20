Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice David Maraga in his office at the Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

County News

Judiciary suspends open court sessions in Mombasa as 11 staffers contract COVID-19

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Chief Justice David Maraga suspended open court sessions in Mombasa on Friday after 11 staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Through a statement to newsrooms, CJ Maraga said the infected persons include judicial officers and registry staff.

The affected courts are the Main Court Building, the City Court and Tononoka Children’s Court.

“11 members of staff at our courts in Mombasa, out of a complement of 150 officers, have tested positive for COVID-19. In view of this we have suspended all open court activities in Mombasa until further notice,” he stated.

CJ Maraga said about 118 officers within the courts who are primary contacts to the infected persons had been identified and will undergo mandatory self quarantine as directed by health ministry officials.

The 11 cases were among 117 new coronavirus infections reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday, raising the country’s toll to 4, 374.

The Judiciary had scaled down its activities in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, but later issued guidelines for gradual resumption of open courts.

Following appeals from the Law Society of Kenya and increased backlog of cases, courts started to resume normal operations on Monday guided by social distancing protocols.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Paris, France, Jun 20 – Skywatchers along a narrow band from west Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and southern China will witness on...

2 mins ago

World

North Korea preparing anti-South leaflet campaign: KCNA

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jun 20 – North Korea is preparing to launch an anti-Seoul leaflet campaign, state media said Saturday, prompting sharp criticism...

7 mins ago

Corona Virus

Hungary enlists army in fight against virus joblessness

Gyor, Hungary, Jun 20 – As Hungary’s coronavirus-hit economy shrinks and unemployment soars, thousands of Hungarians are seeking to join the army, attracted by...

16 mins ago

Capital Health

Sickle cell disease patients at higher risk of severe COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Patients with sickle-cell disease (SCD) face a higher risk of contracting and suffering severe COVID-19 due to their low...

55 mins ago

World

Protesters topple Washington DC statue of Confederate general: media

Washington, United States, Jun 20 – Protesters have toppled Washington DC’s only statue of a Confederate general and set it on fire, according to...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

WHO warns of virus danger as Brazil cases hit one million

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jun 19 – The World Health Organization warned Friday of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic, as...

1 hour ago

Kenya

FORD-Kenya’s Wetangula, allied leaders teargassed in Bungoma homecoming fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Police in Bungoma teargassed Ford-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula and other leaders from Western Kenya as they attempted to...

3 hours ago

World

China charges Canadians with spying, Ottawa ‘disappointed’

Ottawa, Canada, Jun 19 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he is “disappointed” that China has formally charged two Canadians with spying,...

5 hours ago