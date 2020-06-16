Judiciary introduces electronic filing of cases in Nairobi from July

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 16 – The Judiciary has introduced an electronic filing system of cases in Nairobi courts.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi said the system, which will take effect from July 1, is aimed at increasing efficiency in handling of cases.

“This is a key part of the Judiciary’s efforts to increase the use of technology in all its functions and achieve higher levels of efficiency and convenience to our stakeholders,” she said.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), police, and members of the public have been advised to familiarize themselves with the e-filing system by visiting the Judiciary portal ahead of its launch.

“Any computer or devise that allows attachment of files will be sufficient to access the system and carry out the e-filing,” she said.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country in mid March, the Judiciary has been stepping up efforts to incorporate the use of technology in delivering services to Kenyans.

The courts have been using the ICT platforms to conduct hearings and deliver judgements and ruling in line with protocols issued by the Ministry of Health, in ensuring social distancing.