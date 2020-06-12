Judiciary funding set at Sh18.1bn as annual allocations continue to decline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Judiciary has been allocated Sh18.1 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year marking a marginal decline from Sh18.8 billion allocated under the 2019/2020 budget.

The reduction in the allocation is likely to create great difficulties in an institution that is already hard-pressed to cope with a rising caseload and understaffed superior courts.

Chief Justice David Maraga has repeatedly lamented that the Judiciary is unable to adequately implement its functions due to continued budget cuts.

Last year the Judiciary halted its mobile courts and also suspended construction projects it had initiated due to limited resources.

CJ Maraga has blamed the Executive for the increased case backlogs since they are unable to hire more judges.

The CJ recently faulted the President over the refusal to appoint the 41 judges which he said had created serious shortage of judges in various courts, particular the Environment and Land Court.

An agitated Maraga accused the President of paralyzing Judiciary operations hence hampering the administration of justice in the country.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission which is among the players in the fight against corruption was allocated Sh3.1 billion. A similar amount was allocated to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sh149 billion was allocated to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority, Sh158 million to the Asset and Recovery Agency. Another Sh619.1 million was allocated to the Financial Reporting Centre.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations was allocated Sh7.9 billion. Another Sh5.2 billion set aside for the Office of the Auditor General.

The Parliament, the legislative arm of the government, will receive a whooping Sh37.3 billion.