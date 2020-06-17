Connect with us

Kenya

Jubilee Party formalizes cooperation agreements with Kalonzo’s Wiper, Ruto’s CCM

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Jubilee Party on Wednesday formalized cooperation agreements with Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani.

Musyoka and Ruto committed their respective parties to cooperation pacts with Jubilee which were signed by Mutula Kilonzo Jr and Zedekiah Bundotich, the respective Secretary Generals of Wiper and CCM at a ceremony witnessed by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe who said the pact is anchored on unity.

The deal signed at the Jubilee Headquarters will see the three parties collaborate until to the run-up in the 2022 General Elections.

“Today we have signed two cooperation agreements between the Jubilee Party, Wiper Party and CCM. We shall be cooperating inside and outside Parliament,” said Murathe.

Speaking after signing the pact, Musyoka said the cooperation pact signed with Jubilee Party is aimed at supporting the government’s agenda.

He was accompanied by party officials including Chairperson Ali Chirau Mwakwere, Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Vice-Chair) and Judith Sijeny (Secretary General).

“This is a cooperation between Jubilee and Wiper, We shall cooperate fully in terms of enhancing Jubilee programmes in both houses,” he said.

Kalonzo however said Wiper continues as a member party of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, adding that consultations are ongoing on Wiper Party’s coalition agreement with Jubilee.

On his part CCM’s Isaac Ruto said the agreement is meant to bring political parties to work together for the good of the country.

“Working together does not mean we are abandoning our parties, we want to ensure that handshake between political competitors become a norm in this country for the so as to allow peaceful development between one election and the other,” Ruto said.

Jubilee has an existing coalition Gideon Moi’s KANU last month, an agreement which saw West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio (KANU) being named the Senate Majority Leader.

