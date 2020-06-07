Corona Virus
IN PICTURES: Eastleigh after lockdown
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7- A business lull that lasted for 30 days following cessation of movement in and out Eastleigh area in Nairobi is...
Nairobi, Kenya Jun 7 – A new poll released Sunday shows that 57 per cent of Kenyans want the night curfew to remain in...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7- President Uhuru Kenyatta’s new directives on containment measures have sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans. While others welcomed them, others feel...
MOMBASA, Kenya Jun 7 – Seven Tanzanian fishermen whose boat capsized in the Indian Ocean have been rescued and placed in quarantine in Kilifi...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – The question of whether to open the economy or not, is not a matter of being right or wrong,...
Paris, France, Jun 6 – The global death toll from the coronavirus neared 400,000 on Sunday with fatalities accelerating in Latin America, as oil-producing...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an Extra-Ordinary meeting comprising of the national and county government on Wednesday, to review...
NAIROBI, Kenya June 7 – Anxiety piled up across the country ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address Saturday. Many used various social media platforms...