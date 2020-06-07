Connect with us

A truck offloads goods in Eastleigh on June 7, 2020 after the COVID-19 lockdown was eased. /MOSES MUOKI.

IN PICTURES: Eastleigh after lockdown

Business was back to normal Sunday after President Kenyatta lifted a curfew. /MOSES MUOKI.
Thousands of traders streamed to Eastleigh on June 7, 2020 after the COVID-19 lockdown was eased. /MOSES MUOKI.
Business was back to normal in Eastleigh after lockdown. /MOSES MUOKI.
Traders streaming into Eastleigh on Sunday after President Uhuru Kenyatta eased the COVID-19 lockdown. /MOSES MUOKI.
The cessation of movement in Eastleigh was lifted from June 7, 2020. /MOSES MUOKI.
You can literally find anything in Eastleigh, but many refer to it as the little Mogadishu due to the presence of many Kenyans of Somali origin. /MOSES MUOKI.

