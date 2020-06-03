Ichung’wah, Kuria among 17 MPs targetted in Jubilee Party clean-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are among key allies of Deputy President William Ruto, targetted in a fresh purge on House leadership by the Jubilee Party.

A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta convened a Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Newly appointed Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) wrote to 17 MPs demanding that they should show cause why they should not be removed from various departmental Committee.

If the discharge is effected, Kuria will lose his post as the vice-chairman of the Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee.

Other MPs listed in the ouster plot include Bomet County Woman Representative Joyce Korir, who is also the vice-chairperson of the Labour and Social Welfare Committee, Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Robert Pukose (Endebess) who are vice-chairpersons to the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and Energy Committees respectively.

Wangwe gave the MPs seven days to respond to his letter.

The Jubilee PG on Tuesday resolved to strip National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and his deputy Cecily Mbarire (Nominated MP) of their positions.

The move followed the removal of Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Majority Whip Susan Kihika who were accused of sabotaging the President’s agenda.

And on Wednesday, Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega said he was collecting signatures to also remove Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have so far collected 115 signatures,” he said, “I am confident that by tomorrow we will have at least 155.”