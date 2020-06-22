Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Appeals judges will hear arguments by the ICC's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, pictured here in July 2019

World

ICC prosecutor appeals acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo

Published

Appeals judges will hear arguments by the ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, pictured here in July 2019 © ANP/AFP/File / EVA PLEVIER

The Hague, Netherlands, Jun 22 – The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor will try Monday to overturn last year’s shock acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.

Gbagbo and his right-hand man Charles Ble Goude were in January 2019 cleared of allegations of post-electoral violence in the restive west African nation in 2010-11 in which around 3,000 people died.

The one-time Ivorian strongman, the first former head of state to be tried by the ICC, had spent eight years behind bars in The Hague before his surprise acquittal by the court.

Appeals judges will this week listen to arguments by the ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who says the court erred in letting Gbagbo and Ble Goude go.

The two-day hearing will be “partially virtual” due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ICC said, and it was unclear whether Gbagbo and Ble Goude would physically be in court or follow hearings remotely.

The ICC last month allowed Gbagbo, 75, to leave Belgium where he was being hosted under strict conditions since his release from the court, but said he must return for the prosecution’s appeal.

The ICC said it “will make its judgment on this appeal at a later stage”.

– ‘Justice was not served’ –

Bensouda in October last year appealed the trial judges’ decision, saying they “committed legal and procedural errors” — including that the majority of the judges only issued their written verdict some six months after an oral acquittal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Judges had also cleared the pair “without properly articulating and consistently applying a clearly defined standard of proof”, Bensouda added.

“In sum, justice was not served in this case. The acquittals of Mr Gbagbo and Mr Ble Goude should be reversed and a mistrial declared,” Bensouda said in her submission.

Gbagbo’s Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) has called on Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara for “dialogue” over his return to the country.

But an association for victims of the violence expressed “energetic opposition” against Gbagbo coming home as the country braces for tense elections scheduled for October.

Gbagbo technically faces being jailed on his return after being sentenced in absentia to a 20-year term by an Ivorian court last November for the “looting” of the local branch of the Central Bank of the West African States (BCEAO) during the post-election crisis.

Monday’s hearing comes as Bensouda and her under-fire office fight a string of acquittals and failed cases including that of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba, acquitted in 2018 of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It also comes at a time when the ICC, set up in 2002 to try the world’s worst crimes, is under assault from the Trump administration because of the tribunal’s probe into crimes committed by US forces during the war in Afghanistan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

With ties in the balance, EU and China hold tense summit

BRUSSEL, Belgium, Jun 22 – Chinese leaders and senior EU officials hold a video summit Monday with tensions rising over new tariffs targeting Chinese...

4 mins ago

Headlines

Skip Jubilee PG at your own risk: Murathe

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has warned members of dire consequences if they fail to attend Monday’s Jubilee...

6 mins ago

World

Britain declares deadly stabbing spree ‘terrorism’

Reading, United Kingdom, Jun 21 – British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people...

11 hours ago

Corona Virus

Bars operating during COVID-19 will lose licences: Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that bars found operating during the COVID-19 restriction period will lose their licenses....

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi records 157 COVID-19 cases since Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- One hundred days since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country, Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to account...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

21 more discharged in Kenya after recovering from COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – 21 COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged from various health facilities across the country, raising the number of recoveries...

16 hours ago

County News

I won’t join any coalition, Governor Mutua declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- With the ongoing political realignments in the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has cautioned against what he described as self-centered...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya discharges 600 COVID-19 patients for home-based care

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – At least 600 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kenya for home-based treatment and care. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

17 hours ago