I won’t join any coalition, Governor Mutua declares

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- With the ongoing political realignments in the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has cautioned against what he described as self-centered politics, amid an economic meltdown worsened by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader on Sunday said any coalition should put in place measures to help the government address some of the problems facing Kenyans, including unemployment and runaway corruption.

Mutua, who addressed journalists from his Mavoko office, urged Kenyans to resist an attempt to be shepherded into political formations that will not make their lives easier.

“Only ignorant people, reward corrupt leaders, only ignorant people, vote along tribal lines,” said Mutua who is also eying the presidency in 2022, when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term comes to an end.

He called for a radical shift in how the country’s politics are run, to ensure all people enjoy equal opportunities, regardless of their political affiliations or the size of their tribes.

As a party leader for the Maendeleo Chap Chap seat, Mutua said, he will not enter into any political pact “whose consideration is tribal numbers and individualism.”

“We have to force a radical shift in the way we see each other politically. The power lies in our hands, Kenyans,” he said.

Political parties on an overdrive lately, with the ruling Jubilee Party entering into coalition agreements with various Opposition parties, including KANU and Wiper Party, at a time the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta enjoys close relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Feeling isolated following a widening gap from the president, Deputy President William Ruto last week unveiled Jubilee Asili, which analysts say is likely to be his vehicle in the 2022 presidential race.