Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Don't squeeze too tight Daddy! © AFP / TORU YAMANAKA

Top stories

Hug me tender: scientists unlock the secret to the perfect cuddle

Published

Tokyo, Japan, Jun 11 – In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analysed what makes the perfect cuddle — just don’t squeeze too tight.

A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared to from parents.

By monitoring heart rates for the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure, and what they called a “tight hug.”

According to the results, published in the journal Cell, babies were soothed more by a medium-pressure hug than just being held but the calming effect decreased during a “tight” hug.

The researchers kept the length of the hug to 20 seconds as “it was almost impossible to avoid infant’s bad mood during a one-minute or longer hold or hug,” they admitted in their paper.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, for infants older than 125 days, the calming effect was greater when receiving a hug from a parent than from a female stranger.

So, the perfect hug is considered to be medium pressure from a parent, the scientists believe.

The infants are not the only ones who feel the benefits of a comforting hug, the research showed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Parents also exhibited significant signs of calmness while hugging their child.

It is known that a hormone called oxytocin, sometimes known as the “love hormone”, is released during close physical contact but the researchers said the time period of their hug experiment was too short for this to play a role.

The scientists believe their research is the first time the physiological impact of hugging infants has been measured and say their work should advance knowledge of parent-child bonding and child psychology.

There could also be an application in the early detection of autism, Hiromasa Funato, one of the researchers on the team, told AFP.

The research centres on the various sensory inputs received during a hug — this is what alters the heart rate, explained Funato.

“Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have difficulties in sensory integration and social recognition,” he said.

“Therefore, our simple hug experiment might be utilised in the early screening of the autonomic function (that regulates unconscious bodily processes), sensory integration, and development of social recognition in infants with high familial risk for ASD,” concluded the scientist.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

SUPKEM officials face DCI probe over misappropriation of funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – At least ten senior Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) officials were Thursday set to appear before the Directorate...

23 mins ago

World

Central Europe leaders hold first face-to-face talks of virus crisis

Prague, Czech Republic, Jun 11 – Masks and gloves will be the order of the day when the prime ministers of four ex-communist countries...

1 hour ago

World

Turkey passes controversial ‘nightwatchmen’ bill

Istanbul, Turkey, Jun 11 – Turkey’s parliament passed a controversial bill on Wednesday giving neighbourhood patrols greater powers, with critics accusing President Recep Tayyip...

1 hour ago

World

George Floyd’s brother implores US Congress to act on police reform

Washington, United States, Jun 10 – The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, made an emotional plea...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Burundi to navigate stormy waters after president’s death

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 11 – The unexpected death of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza plunges the country into uncertainty, opening up the possibility of power...

3 hours ago

World

Latin America passes 70,000 deaths as virus slashes global economy

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun 9 – The coronavirus pandemic advanced steadily Wednesday through Latin America, where the death toll passed the grim milestone of...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

Like soldiers, taxpayers should put their best forward for their country

Desperate times call for desperate measures. This common phrase is borrowed from the medical world wherein its original form it meant for extreme diseases,...

13 hours ago

World

Shock and fear as Burundi mourns veteran president

Bujumbura, Burundi, Jun 9 – Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with condolences pouring in from...

16 hours ago