A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague. Kenyans have been urged to wear masks when in public places.

Capital Health

Hope for COVID-19 patients as 40 more discharged

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16- There is hope for people ailing from COVID-19 following the discharge of 40 more people on Tuesday.

This raises the number of total recoveries in the country so far to 1, 326, according to the latest statistics released Tuesday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Cases of fatalities have also increased to 105 after one more patient succumbed.

“Of the fatalities, 50 percent are people with underlying conditions like diabetes,” said Kagwe.

So far, there are 3,860 cases of coronavirus, after 133 people turned positive, out of 3,255 samples tested since Monday.

Of these new cases, 90 were detected in the capital Nairobi, 27 in Mombasa, 5 in the border town of Busia, 2 in Kilifi, 7 in Kiambu and 2 in Kajiado.

A 13-year-old child and a 90-year-old are among the new infections in the country.

The infection cases have been on a sharp increase in the country lately, despite tough containment measures, which include a night curfew that starts at 9pm to 4 am, and cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera Counties which have recorded high infections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to announce new measures on July 6, on expiry of the current containment measures, after receiving reports from various government agencies, stakeholders and special committees set up to evaluate the possibility of re-opening the economy.

Schools, churches, and bars remain closed in Kenya since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

