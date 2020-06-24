Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Graphics. /MoH.

Capital Health

Health Ministry says home-based COVID care is WHO certified

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Ministry of Health has defended the home-based care for COVID-19 patients rolled out last week.

Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the programme is undertaken in strict compliance with protocols issued by the World Health Organization’s (WHO).

“This was in consideration that 78 percent of all infected patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms that can be managed at home,” she said.

The ministry has already prepared guidelines that also translated into Kiswahili, with counties now required to translate them into local languages.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing a press conference on COVID-19 on June 24, 2020.

On Monday, the ministry announced that more than 6,000 patients had been discharged under the new programme.

Dr Mwangangi has assured that the Ministry is working closely with caregivers and the Health Care Volunteers to ensure that patients released for the programme are well taken care of.

“Our renewed focus will involve strengthening community engagement structures in the counties, particularly now that we are dealing with the community spread of the virus. This community engagement strategy also has a role when it comes to home-based care and isolation,” she said.

By June 24, the ministry said infections in the country had increased to 5,206, with 130 deaths.

Graphics. /MoH.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

43 COVID-19 patients discharged as fatalities rise to 130

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – 43 COVID-19 patients were on Wednesday discharged from various hospitals, raising recorded recoveries to 1,823. Health Chief Administrative Secretary...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

COVID infections rise to 5,206 in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – Infections in Kenya rose to 5,206 Wednesday, after 254 new cases were detected. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy...

4 hours ago

World

Beijing officials declare outbreak ‘under control’

Beijing, China, Jun 24 – The new coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is “under control”, officials in...

4 hours ago

Africa

Malawi calls for calm as it tallies presidential re-run votes

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Jun 24 – Malawi’s electoral commission appealed for “peace and calm” on Wednesday as it counted ballots following a historic poll to...

6 hours ago

County News

Kiunjuri unveils ‘The Service Party’ after losing Cabinet post

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Mwangi Kiunjuri has now launched a new political party, six months after losing his Cabinet post. Kiunjuri unveiled ‘The...

6 hours ago

County News

Procurement chief tasked to explain tenders in Waiguru impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The chief Procurement Director in Kirinyaga County was on Wednesday tasked to explain how questionable tenders were awarded to...

6 hours ago

business

Truckers decry delayed COVID-19 clearance at border posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has raised concerns over delayed processing of coronavirus results for truck drivers, citing a...

6 hours ago

County News

Mombasa Law Courts to resume operations on July 2 under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Open court sessions at the Mombasa Law Courts are set to resume within fourteen days, under stringent coronavirus prevention...

7 hours ago