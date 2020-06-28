Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample from a Nairobi resident during a mass screening/FILE/MOH

Health ministry reports 259 COVID-19 cases after testing 2,718 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – An eight-month-old infant is among 259 people who have tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours leading to Sunday, raising infections documented since March 14 to 6,070.

During the daily status update on the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the infections were diagnosed from 2,718 samples analysed within the reporting period.

Three of the new patients are foreigners, 159 being male and 100 female.

Mwangangi said the rising number of infections should challenge every Kenyan to comply with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines sued by the Ministry of Health.

“It becomes more important that we step up compliance and containment measures because failure to do this is a huge threat to our healthcare system and to our country,” she said.

“This really should worry each of us because it’s a clear indicator that the situation is getting worse within the country,” she added.

Nairobi reported 127 cases, Mombasa had 39 while Kiambu, Machakos and Busia reported 22, 16 and 11 cases respectively.

Makueni, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu accounted for nine cases each, Kilifi and Kajiado reported five and three cases respectively while Kisumu , Garissa, Lamu, Marsabit each reported two cases with Kwale reporting a single case.

Lamu is the latest county to report a COVID-19 case raising to 41 the total counties with documented cases.

Thirty-five patients were given a clean bill of health raising recoveries registered since April 1 to 1,971.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose to 143 after two more patients succumbed to the virus.

With infections reported since March crossing the 6000-mark, the country’s case fatality rate has declined to 2.4 per cent, compared to 5.1 per cent in April.

Mwangangi further noted that the Ministry of Health is working with counties to enhance their capacities for treating, testing , tracing and isolation of the patients at the county level.

She called upon counties to roll out these interventions and enhance testing capacity, deploy rapid response mechanism and ensure readiness of treatment facilities.

“County governments need to bear responsibility to be able to ensure we are able to combat the virus, they need to move to speed to enhance their level of preparedness,” Mwangangi further pointed out.

