HACO donates sanitizers to Police Stations and vulnerable communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2- HACO Industries intensified its Corporate Social Responsibility on Tuesday, with donations of hand sanitisers to police stations and vulnerable communities.

The sanitisers were distributed to Kasarani and Loresho Police stations in Nairobi, to promote hygiene in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The company also handed over packages of sanitizers and handwashing soaps to Amref, for onward distribution to vulnerable communities in the country. HACO Industries head of Marketing Mwihaki Wachira said they are committed to playing their part in helping contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, the company donated sanitisers to various health facilities in the country, among them Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi, Coast General Hospital in Mombasa among other hospitals in Nakuru.

County governments of Mombasa and Kitui have also benefitted from the donations.

“We will continue to do this with our main focus being the vulnerable and those on the front line and are at risk of contracting the virus,” she said.

Kenyans have been urged to continue observing the hygiene measures alongside social distancing, as research has shown that washing hands is among key measures to keep the disease at bay.

While receiving donations from HACO on Friday, Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri noted that due to the handwashing habits adopted by Kenyans during this period, cases of illnesses such as diarrhea and normal cold have reduced.

The donations to Kenyatta National Hospital were handed over by HACO Industries Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi.

HACO Industries Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi donates hand sanitisers to KNH CEO Dr Evanson Kamuri.

She said the sanitisers will help the hospitals enhance hygiene measures, which is a key regulation issued by the Ministry of Health in containing the spread of the disease that had infected 1,745 by May 29.

"We are donating the items to at least 10-15 hospitals across the country, we are also looking to support county governments because they are part of this battle, we will also support children homes, as well as old people's homes," Mary-Ann said.

HACO industries has partnered with East African Breweries Limited to manufacture the hand sanitizers to be distributed for free countrywide.

The free hand sanitizers initiative is part of the government’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 whose global tally was at 5.8 million infections and 360,000 deaths by May 29.

Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri thanked HACO Industries for the gesture, saying it help in the management of other hygiene-related infections.

“I can tell Kenyans that with the habits that we have adopted during this period such as social distancing and washing hands have helped because we nolonger have more cases of diarrhoea and normal cold,” he said.