HACO donates hand sanitizers to Kenya Red Cross to boost fight against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5- HACO Industries has donated 2500 bottles of hand sanitizers and antibacterial hand wash to Kenya Red Cross to help in the fight against coronavirus.

HACO Managing Director Maryanne Musangi said the company is committed to ensuring that Kenyans who cannot access water at all times to wash their hands as one of the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus are provided with sanitizers.

“We are very happy to make a donation to the Red Cross for all the hard work they do whenever this country has a crisis and now during this coronavirus pandemic,” she said, “they are reaching out to people in remote areas, supporting communities where there is no water and it becomes very difficult to sanitize and disinfect surfaces. We are glad to be part of this journey.”

She said the donations the company has been making to various institutions and hospitals will not be a one-off donation, but a lasting partnership during the pandemic.

“This is going to be a continuous partnership on how we will continue working together, a local manufacturing company supporting the Kenya Red Cross. We have to have the answers to our problems. We need to resolve issues by ourselves. Our borders are closed, no flights and ships coming in and so we need to make some products by ourselves,” she said while handing over the donations.

Other Health facilitates that have benefited from the company’s donations include Kenyatta National Hospital. Mama Lucy Hospital and other hospitals in Nakuru.

On Tuesday, HACO Industries intensified its Corporate Social Responsibility with donations of hand sanitizers to police stations and vulnerable communities.

The sanitizers were distributed to Kasarani and Loresho Police stations in Nairobi, to promote hygiene in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The company also handed over packages of sanitizers and handwashing soaps to AMREF, for onward distribution to vulnerable communities in the country.

So far, the company has donated over 16,000 bottles of sanitizers and antibacterial hand wash soap in different institutions and organizations across the country.