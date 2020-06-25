Grocery market at Nairobi’s Gikomba destroyed in dawn blaze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – A section of Nairobi’s Gikomba market was razed down on Thursday morning following an inferno, the second such incident this year.

According to witnesses, the fire which started at 2am broke out at the groceries section of the open-air market.

Fire fighters managed to contain the inferno whose cause is a subject of an ongoing investigation.

Several such incidents have caused severe damage at the popular market over the years, sometimes leading to deaths.

In June 2018, at least 15 people died while more than 60 were injured in a night fire at the market.