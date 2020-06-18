Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha/FILE

Kenya

Govt to probe ‘obnoxious’ report alluding to 152,820 teen pregnancies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 –The Government has launched a probe into a recently released study which reported an alarming number of teen pregnancies being cited in the country since schools were closed down in March this year over Coronavirus fears, saying the figures being presented might be exaggerated.

Speaking while touring schools in Nakuru County, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the Ministry is aware of cases of teen pregnancies but dismissed the recently released figures as a ploy by selfish individuals who have a hidden agenda.

“I would like to interrogate the rate of the pregnancies because they look obnoxious. I am asking myself as a professor, did these girls go and report that they are pregnant? Who is giving us these figures because they seem to be definitive? Could some NGOs who are keen on pushing sex education be using these exaggerated number,” said the Education CS.

Prof Magoha called for tougher action against individuals who sexually assault girls even as he urged parents to pay more attention in morally guiding their children.

Acting Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth equally said figures might be over-fetched and added that the Ministry’s Reproductive Health Division is currently studying the data before they can issue a formal response.

“On average mothers who come in for ante-natal services in our healthcare facilities come in the third trimester – the last 12-13 weeks of the pregnancy – so if you go back to March and now we are in the second week of June; we are basically talking of the early second trimester, so it is highly unlike that if these girls fell pregnant they have already gone to the facilities for someone to verify that they are indeed pregnant,” he stated.

“Remember also in the Demographic Health Survey 2019, 400,000 teenagers get pregnant every year, so one county reporting 4,000 could not be far-fetched,” Dr Amoth added.

The recent report which has raised alarm in the country shows that about 152, 820 teens nationwide have been impregnated since schools were closed down about three months ago.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

China and Africa: Work with solidarity, overcome difficulty, build a community of shared future

Nowadays, we are living in an era where countries and peoples in the world are interdependent and inseparable. On one hand, we are all...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

China moves closer to passing Hong Kong security law

Beijing, China, Jun 18 – China moved closer Thursday to passing a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that has raised international concerns...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

China races to prevent virus second wave

Beijing, China, Jun 18 – China imposed travel restrictions on nearly half a million people near its capital on Thursday to contain a fresh...

1 hour ago

World

UN urged to hold US ‘accountable’ over racism, police violence

Geneva, Switzerland, Jun 18 – The UN on Thursday wrapped up a historic debate about structural racism and police brutality in the United States...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Year-old child among 213 COVID-19 cases as 6,024 samples screened

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A year-old child is among the 213 people  who have tested positive for coronavirus raising the country’s toll to...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

10 coronavirus-related deaths reported raising death toll to 117

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country’s death toll to 117. This translates...

2 hours ago

business

DP Ruto rallies support for smallholder businesses amid virus disruptions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to complement government response to COVID-19 by supporting vulnerable persons within their neighborhoods...

4 hours ago

Kenya

2020 KCSE, KCPE assessments to be concluded by April 2021: CS Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Candidates preparing for the 2020 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education and Kenya Certificate for Primary Education examinations will be...

6 hours ago