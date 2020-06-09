Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Governor Mumbi Waiguru/FILE/KIRINYAGA COUNTY PRESS

County News

Governor Waiguru’s impeachment motion set for debate on Tuesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Kirinyaga County Assembly is Tuesday expected to deliberate on the much anticipated impeachment motion filed against Governor Anne Waiguru.

The impeachment motion was tabled in the Assembly on March 31 by Mutira Ward Representative David Kinyua Wangui.

Wangui who enjoys the support of at least 24 MCAs in the 33 member legislature has accused the first-term governor of abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

The Member of County Assembly claims Waiguru deliberately failed to submit county plans and policies to the County Assembly for approval.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, however, dismissed as petty propaganda claims that she had been benefited from government tenders.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

More than 20,000 shops reopen in Argentine capital

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 9 – More than 20,000 clothes and shoe shops in Buenos Aires were allowed to open on Monday as Argentina...

6 mins ago

World

N. Korea to cut communication lines to ‘enemy’ South: KCNA 

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jun 9 – North Korea will cut military and political communication links to “enemy” South Korea on Tuesday, state media...

21 mins ago

World

New York starts reopening as WHO says virus ‘worsening’ worldwide

New York, United States, Jun 9 – New York City — the epicenter of America’s coronavirus outbreak — began partially reopening its shattered economy...

25 mins ago

Focus on China

Hong Kong seethes one year on, but protesters on the back foot

Hong Kong, China, Jun 9 – Hong Kong on Tuesday marks a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, but a resumption of city-wide unrest is...

27 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya gets Sh7.8bn more from EU to fight virus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- European Union (EU) on Monday provided an additional Sh7.8 billion to help Kenya address social-economic impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic....

27 mins ago

World

Dubai charts a path to luxury industry’s new normal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jun 9 – The waiter at a chic Dubai restaurant wears a face mask and gloves, pours the wine into...

31 mins ago

World

Thousands mourn George Floyd as accused officer appears in court

Houston, United States, Jun 9 – Thousands of mourners filed past George Floyd’s coffin Monday ahead of the African-American’s funeral in his native Houston...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

Minneapolis, United States, Jun 8 – A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin Monday as he made his...

2 hours ago