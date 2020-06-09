Governor Waiguru’s impeachment motion set for debate on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Kirinyaga County Assembly is Tuesday expected to deliberate on the much anticipated impeachment motion filed against Governor Anne Waiguru.

The impeachment motion was tabled in the Assembly on March 31 by Mutira Ward Representative David Kinyua Wangui.

Wangui who enjoys the support of at least 24 MCAs in the 33 member legislature has accused the first-term governor of abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

The Member of County Assembly claims Waiguru deliberately failed to submit county plans and policies to the County Assembly for approval.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, however, dismissed as petty propaganda claims that she had been benefited from government tenders.