Mutira Ward Representative David Kinyua Wangui who accused Waiguru (pictured) of abuse of power, gross misconduct and irregular awarding of tenders/FILE

County News

Governor Waiguru ousted in motion backed by 23 Kirinyaga MCAs

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was Tuesday impeached after 23 ward representatives voted in favour of a censure motion debated before the County Assembly.

None of the members present during the debate defended the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary with four Members of the County Assembly opting to abstain.

Six other members did not attend the sitting according to Assembly records.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Waweru said he will forward the resolutions of the House to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka within tow days.

“I can confirm that the vote has met the two thirds requirement to decide on this question.The ayes have it,” Speaker Waweru ruled.

In the motion was fronted by Mutira Ward Representative David Kinyua Wangui who accused Waiguru of abuse of power, gross misconduct and irregular awarding of tenders.

The Member of County Assembly accused Governor Waiguru of deliberately failing to submit county plans and policies to the County Assembly for approval.

The Governor was also accused of irregularly awarding tenders and buying a county vehicle without tendering.

The MCA highlighted a company identified as Joames Investment Limited as a beneficiary of a tender awarded by the Governor without following the due process.

The ward representative also alleged the Governor intentionally failed to issue the State of the County Address, “thus undermining the County assembly’s authority”.

She is also accused of irregularly allocating herself imprests for trips abroad.

The Governor who issued a statement on Tuesday morning ahead of the debate termed the impeachment motion a witch hunt. Waiguru said she, “will not concede to illegal requests of tenders and money at whatever price”.

Waiguru termed the motion illegal, claiming she had obtained a court order stopping any proceedings on the impeachment motion, “until the numerous issues that we raised in the court were determined.”

“In the meantime I reiterate once again I shall not be bullied. My single and unceasing interest is to serve the people who elected me, all else will be vindicated by law, truth and justice,” she said.

In this article:
