Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia at a past public event. /CFM-FILE.

Corona Virus

Governor Kimemia confident of 500-beds for COVID-19 isolation in Nyandarua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia says the county is in the process of attaining a 500 for COVID-19 isolation beds following a directive from the national government.

In his address to the nation on June 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta said counties are required to have at least 300-bed capacity to handle COVID-19 cases in case of mass infection.

Kenya had recorded 3,594 infections and 103 deaths by June 14.

While infections are spread across 38 counties, Nyandarua county is yet to record a single case, in what Kimemia attributed to the implementation of strict measures outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“We are quite well prepared and as a county, we do not like complaining, we like to work together with the national government to see to best the best we can get as a county,” he said, ahead of a meeting with Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Security) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) who toured the county Monday.

Kimemia said already Sh240 million has been set aside by his administration to fight the virus, with much of it channeled to upgrading health facilities in the region.

“We have started the process and we have already identified all the places that the beds will be placed but more importantly the focus should be prevention and not waiting for the beds to be filled,” he said.

He noted that he has already distributed close to 100, 000 masks to the residents in the county and made access to water available with the distribution of 7, 050 tanks.

