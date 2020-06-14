Connect with us

Marsabit is located near the the Ethiopian border.

Four herders killed in Marsabit as tensions escalate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – At least four herders were killed in Marsabit Sunday, in escalating tensions in the region despite government efforts to restore peace.

The latest occurred at Jaldesa area where the herders where herders were grazing cattle. They are said to have been heading to a watering point when the attack occurred, local authorities said.

Benjamin Mwanthi, the police chief for Marsabit sub-county said all the four were shot dead.

The attack occurred a day after five police officers sustained injuries when their chopper crashed in Meru. They were headed to the region for a security meeting aimed at calming tensions among local communities.

