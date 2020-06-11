Ex-Kericho county official faces charges over Sh5.6mn irregularly awarded tender

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Former Chief Officer in charge of Public Works, Roads and Transport in the Kericho County Government, Peter Kosgey, is Thursday, set to be charged in court over the irregular award of a tender for the construction of a road in the county under the 2015/16 fiscal year.

Kosgey was arrested on Wednesday alongside six other suspects by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement, the anti-graft agency’s CEO Twalib Mbarak said the seven suspects oversaw the illegal awarding of a Sh5.6 million tender to a construction firm Jawlink Logistics Limited.

The firm, EACC said, had neither been prequalified by the County Government nor registered with the National Construction Authority before it was awarded a tender to construct Bae-Kapsimotwet-Kibaraa road within the county.

“Upon an independent review of the evidence, the DPP issued consent to apprehend and charge eight suspects with various offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003 and for violation of Procurement Laws,” Mbarak said.

One of the directors of the construction firm, Japheth Kipgenoh, who is yet to be interrogated has been asked to present himself to the EACC offices with immediate effect.

Kosygey, Joash Chirchir (Civil Engineer, Kericho County), Charles Mabwai ( Procurement Officer, Kericho County), Aaron Waiharo Njoroge (Accountant, Kericho County), Stanley Ruto Cheruyot ( Roads Inspector, Kericho County), Lilian Chepkoech Kirui (Roads Inspector, Kericho County) as well as John Kimutai Rotich (Director, Jawlink Logistics Limited) will be arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kericho on Thursday.