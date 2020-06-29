Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Two of the thugs captured on CCTV robbing a pedestrian. They are among 4 arrested.

Headlines

End of the road for 4 thugs captured on CCTV robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- Four suspects captured on CCTV while robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani have been arrested.

They were arrested on Monday morning by DCI detectives based in the Kilimani Police Division.

“Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on 25th June 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

The suspects were picked up from their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani areas.

The DCI said a macbook, mobile phone and other items stolen from the man were recovered.

In the CCTV that went viral on social media, two men are seen robbing a pedestrian at 6am, at gunpoint leaving him helpless as they sped off in a waiting motorbike.

Such cases have been on the increase in the leafy suburbs of Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington where they also target people jogging in the morning or evening.

A man who had provided one of them with refuge in Pangani was arrested.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Increased robbery and burglary cases across the city are linked to the economic meltdown occassioned by COVID-19 which has left millions jobless, accoridng to senior police officers analysing daily crime trends at Police Headquarters and the DCI Headquarters.

“It is a crisis because the number of reported robbery incidents is alarmingly high,” one senior officer said, on condition we will not quote him discussing raw security statistics that are yet to be reviewed and approved by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Muutyambai.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

DPP appeals acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo and 2 officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- The state has has appealed the acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo by a Nakuru court. Waiganjo was acquitted last...

34 mins ago

Kenya

PSC to interview 10 candidates for Registrar of Political Parties post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) kicked off interviews Monday for candidates shortlisted for the position of the Registrar of...

1 hour ago

World

Virus death toll hits 500,000, LA shuts bars again as US struggles

Paris, France, Jun 28 – More than half a million people have died in the coronavirus pandemic, an AFP tally showed Sunday, as bars...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Brazil has record week for virus cases

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jun 29 – Brazil had its worst week yet of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new cases, registering 259,105...

5 hours ago

World

China’s LGBT couples ‘wed’ online as gay marriage push stalls

Beijing, China, Jun 29 – Engaged for over three years, Guo and Zhu are fed up waiting for Chinese lawmakers to approve same-sex marriage...

5 hours ago

World

Trump denies he was briefed on Russia-Taliban bounty intelligence

Washington, United States, Jun 27 – US President Donald Trump denied Sunday being briefed on intelligence that reportedly showed Russia had offered bounties to...

9 hours ago

World

Under pressure Johnson launches UK public spending drive

London, United Kingdom, Jun 28 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce massive spending plans Monday to boost Britain’s coronavirus-hit economy, as pressure grows...

11 hours ago

World

Greens surge, Macron slips in low-turnout French polls

Paris, France, Jun 28 – France’s Greens celebrated major gains Sunday in local elections marked by record-low turnout and the failure of President Emmanuel...

11 hours ago