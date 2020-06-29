End of the road for 4 thugs captured on CCTV robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- Four suspects captured on CCTV while robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani have been arrested.

They were arrested on Monday morning by DCI detectives based in the Kilimani Police Division.

“Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on 25th June 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

The suspects were picked up from their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani areas.

The DCI said a macbook, mobile phone and other items stolen from the man were recovered.

In the CCTV that went viral on social media, two men are seen robbing a pedestrian at 6am, at gunpoint leaving him helpless as they sped off in a waiting motorbike.

Such cases have been on the increase in the leafy suburbs of Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington where they also target people jogging in the morning or evening.

A man who had provided one of them with refuge in Pangani was arrested.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Increased robbery and burglary cases across the city are linked to the economic meltdown occassioned by COVID-19 which has left millions jobless, accoridng to senior police officers analysing daily crime trends at Police Headquarters and the DCI Headquarters.

“It is a crisis because the number of reported robbery incidents is alarmingly high,” one senior officer said, on condition we will not quote him discussing raw security statistics that are yet to be reviewed and approved by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Muutyambai.