The new directive for the elderly above 60, people with underlying conditions and caregivers to wear N95 masks was issued by WHO.

Corona Virus

Elderly and caregivers at risk, must wear N95 masks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 8 – Elderly people and caregivers have been urged to wear N95 masks in public places.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said this is because they are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, hence the need to take extra precautions.

“This also applies to people with underlying conditions,” he said, when he announced 95 new cases raising the infections tally to 2,862. He said the new cases were confirmed from 1,096 samples.

Dr Aman said 97 patients have been discharged after recovering, raising the tally so far to 849.

Developing story…

