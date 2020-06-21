Duale’s fate hanging by a thread as Uhuru calls Jubilee PG on Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Aden Duale’s fate as Majority Leader will be known Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called MPs for a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group Meeting which will, among other issues, decide his fate.

“Mheshimiwa, I wish to invite you for a Jubilee coalition, National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting at the Kenyatta International Conference Center, on Monday 22 June 2020 at 9am. Please be punctual,” President Kenyatta said, in a message sent to MPs.

The Head of State, who is the Jubilee Party leader, will chair the meeting online.

The venue of the meeting is a departure from its traditional State House, Nairobi where the president holds meetings.

Officials said, he chose to hold it outside State House due to enhanced social distancing restrictions following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic at his executive office, were four officials were infected.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the officials and their close contacts, who include family members, are in isolation seeking medication.

The Jubilee PG is the second in less than two months, the initial one having decided the fate of other house leadership.

The meeting ratified the ouster of Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali as Majority Chief Whip, assigning the post to Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe. Deputy Majority Whip, Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, lost her seat to Igembe North’s Maoka Maore.

Duale’s first survival was, however, followed by a series of collection of signatures from his colleagues who said they are dissatisfied with his “doublespeak” due to his association with Deputy President William Ruto who unveiled Jubilee Asili, which observers and political analysts see as an upcoming party to rival Jubilee after the bitter fall-out with his boss President Kenyatta.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega initiated the petition to have Duale ousted, saying he is a “liability to the ruling party.”

The meeting is also expected to re-organize the leadership and constitute the parliamentary committees after errant members allied to the Deputy President were de-whipped.

16 MPs mostly allied to DP Ruto have been removed from various departmental committees.