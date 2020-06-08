Duale not off the hook as 126 MPs petition Uhuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale fate now lies in the hands of President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was petitioned by 126 Jubilee lawmakers who want the Garissa Township lawmaker removed.

Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Wangwe told a news conference on Monday that he had already forwarded the petition to President Kenyatta who now is expected to call for another Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group Meeting to give a way forward on the issue.

“After consultations, it has been decided that the Secretary-General Raphael Tuju will communicate when the meeting will take place,” he said.

The Navakholo MP was elevated to the position recently after his predecessor, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, was removed.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega was spearheading the collection of signatures from members who are dissatisfied with the conduct and leadership of Duale.

He is in record asking Duale to resign instead of facing the vote of no confidence which he said does not need the blessings of the Jubilee Party leader to execute.

“The procedure was followed and the procedure required is that whoever has an issue writes to the Whip with the list of MPs who have signed, so yes, the list is there,” he said.

His deputy, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore, said members who want Duale kicked out only want President Kenyatta to give clarity on the matter after he survived the initial purge that was ratified in the first Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House two weeks ago.

Duale has dismissed his ouster plot, accusing Kega of extortion.

Two weeks ago, Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika removed from the positions as Leader of Majority and Chief Whip respectively in what is linked to their loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto.