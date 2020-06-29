Connect with us

Waiganjo was accused of wearing police uniform without authority and being with materials and equipment belonging to the national police service/FILE

Kenya

DPP appeals acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo and 2 officers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- The state has has appealed the acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo by a Nakuru court.

Waiganjo was acquitted last week, alongside two senior police officers after 7 years in jail.

He was accused of impersonating a police officer in Rift Valley where he had been attending security meetings and even flying in a police helicopter alongside other senior police officers.

Court records show that he had been posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He faced the charges alongside the then Rift Valley provincial police officer John M’mbijiwe and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit commander Remi Ngugi, now deceased.

“The DPP has filed an appeal in the High Court in Nakuru against the acquittal of Joshua Waiganjo, accused of impersonating as a police officer and 2 police officers who abated the crime. The Appeal is pending hearing,” the DPP’s office tweeted Sunday.

During the period he posed as a police officer, Waiganjo is said to have been involved directly with police work in Rift Valley region.

The trend lasted until November 2012 when accompanying senior police officers on a chopper during an operation in Suguta valley, where 40 officers had been killed by cattle rustlers.

“I said before that justice will be my shield and defender and true to the word of God it has come to pass, we have been vindicated by court, we have got no case to answer. This was a framed case, but the court has said it all,” Waiganjo said on May 8, after his acquittal.

