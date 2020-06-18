Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto addresing youth leaders during the youth empowerment programme at his Karen office, Nairobi county/DPPS

business

DP Ruto rallies support for smallholder businesses amid virus disruptions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to complement government response to COVID-19 by supporting vulnerable persons within their neighborhoods who have been hit by the economic meltdown triggered by pandemic.

Speaking at the Karen State residence where he launched an empowerment program targeting to benefit more than 5,000 youth within Nairobi, the DP asked Kenyans of good will to actively engage in the intervention measures aimed at alleviating hardships faced many especially those in the informal sector.

“Besides the Government effort, every Kenyan has the capability to help each other, the government cannot reach all Kenyans, it will do  the biggest chunk but this will not prevent churches, mosques, development  partners and other Kenyans of goodwill from helping Kenyans,” he said

The first phase of the program, the DP said will benefit more than 30 youth and women groups of small and micro entrepreneurs comprising of 600 youth each.

“In next 2-3 months, we intend to reach 5,000 youth in Nairobi, to help them with their busineses because when economy-related problems arise, those within lower cadre of life are harshly affected. This plan will go on until we reach several Kenyan youth in addition to those who are benefiting from Government efforts” he said.

Ruto presented an assortment of items that included car washing machines, motor cycles, water tanks and animal feed to 30 groups from Dagoreti South, Embakasi North and Embakasi West constituencies.

He further thanked development partners, churches, community based groups and NGOs which have been involved in intervention measures in response to the pandemic.

“I want to thank many development partners who have come on board to partner with civil societies, church, community based organizations , government  to support Kenyans from all walks of lives and make sure every Kenyan gets an opportunity  to be the best they can be,” the DP added.

Ruto, who has kept off political talk amid speculation that he has been isolated by President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government, he will delve into politics when at an appropriate time in the future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is not yet time top discuss politics, this is the time to hustle. Politics will have its on time,” the DP said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

2020 KCSE, KCPE assessments to be concluded by April 2021: CS Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Candidates preparing for the 2020 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education and Kenya Certificate for Primary Education examinations will be...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

September school reopening unsettled amid virus surge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha says the schools might not re-open in September as earlier announced if the...

3 hours ago

World

Trump asked China’s Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton

Washington, United States, Jun 17 – Donald Trump pleaded with China’s leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in 2020, the US president’s...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Foreign Office denies claims Kenyans being mistreated in the UAE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The  Ministry of Foreign Affairs has termed as false and malicious allegations that Kenyan nationals in Saudi Arabia are being mistreated while seeking...

4 hours ago

County News

Man, 35, kills 60-year-old father in bow-and-arrow attack

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police in Makueni are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man shot dead by his 35-year-old son following a...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s speech during the China-Africa summit on COVID-19

At such a critical moment in the global fight against COVID-19, we are gathered together in this Extraordinary China-Africa Summit. Friends old and new...

4 hours ago

World

Over one percent of humanity displaced: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Jun 18 – Nearly 80 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution, marking a near-doubling...

5 hours ago

County News

DCI shuffles 90 senior detectives in changes affecting sub-county homicide units

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Ninety senior detectives have been moved by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti in a latest reshuffle affecting...

5 hours ago