DP Ruto rallies support for smallholder businesses amid virus disruptions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to complement government response to COVID-19 by supporting vulnerable persons within their neighborhoods who have been hit by the economic meltdown triggered by pandemic.

Speaking at the Karen State residence where he launched an empowerment program targeting to benefit more than 5,000 youth within Nairobi, the DP asked Kenyans of good will to actively engage in the intervention measures aimed at alleviating hardships faced many especially those in the informal sector.

“Besides the Government effort, every Kenyan has the capability to help each other, the government cannot reach all Kenyans, it will do the biggest chunk but this will not prevent churches, mosques, development partners and other Kenyans of goodwill from helping Kenyans,” he said

The first phase of the program, the DP said will benefit more than 30 youth and women groups of small and micro entrepreneurs comprising of 600 youth each.

“In next 2-3 months, we intend to reach 5,000 youth in Nairobi, to help them with their busineses because when economy-related problems arise, those within lower cadre of life are harshly affected. This plan will go on until we reach several Kenyan youth in addition to those who are benefiting from Government efforts” he said.









Ruto presented an assortment of items that included car washing machines, motor cycles, water tanks and animal feed to 30 groups from Dagoreti South, Embakasi North and Embakasi West constituencies.

He further thanked development partners, churches, community based groups and NGOs which have been involved in intervention measures in response to the pandemic.

“I want to thank many development partners who have come on board to partner with civil societies, church, community based organizations , government to support Kenyans from all walks of lives and make sure every Kenyan gets an opportunity to be the best they can be,” the DP added.

Ruto, who has kept off political talk amid speculation that he has been isolated by President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government, he will delve into politics when at an appropriate time in the future.

“It is not yet time top discuss politics, this is the time to hustle. Politics will have its on time,” the DP said.