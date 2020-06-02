Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Children are particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 period when they are more exposed to the internet for studies.

Corona Virus

DCI’s Red Alert to parents after spike in sex predators targetting children online

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – If you are a parent or guardian, you will have to take keen interest on what your child[ren] is doing online.

Your good intentions of exposing them to a computer, laptop, iPad or mobile phone with internet may end up exposing them to the danger of sex predators who are preying on minors online, unless you take charge.

Already, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has warned of increased cases of offenses against children online, in what ends up with physical meetings for exploitation.

This has taken toll during the COVID-19 pandemic when children are at home and more exposed to the internet due to online studies after the government ordered schools closed for fear of the spread of coronavirus.

“We appeal to parents and guardians to constantly monitor the whereabouts of their children at all times and be wary of the content they access online, since most of it would not only be harmful & detrimental to their lives but could lead to dire consequences such as kidnappings, defilement or even death,” DCI Director George Kinoti said in a statement issued on Tuesday to warn parents.

The perpetrators, he said, have taken advantage of the online learning in schools and learning institutions where children are undergoing online classes and other digital learning programs to lure children for exploitation.

Detectives are already investigating four such cases.

“Predators sent children messages in their inboxes complimenting their looks then after gaining their trust, went ahead to ask them for their nude images among other despicable acts,” Kinoti said, but did not provide further details on the sex pests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last week, a German Thomas Sheller was charged with seven counts for sodomising four teenagers aged between 10 and 13 years in Kisumu and Nairobi.

German Thomas Sheller was charged with sodomising four minors in Kenya.

The prosecution told the court that the offenses were committed between March and May 2020.

The accused is said to have indecently exposed the minors to pornographic material.

Schools in Kenya are closed since March, as part of containment measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus which had killed 71 people and infected 2,093 others by June 2.

In his Madaraka Day speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health to provide a road-map for a draft calender on phased reopening of schools under COVID-19 protocols.

But the Kenya National Union of Teachers, KNUT has warned that opening schools when the virus curve is still climbing will endanger them.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Calls for accountability mount as police murder unarmed homeless man in Mathare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The killing of a homeless man on Thursday in Mathare area has put the National Police Service on the...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

HACO donates sanitizers to Police Stations and vulnerable communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2- HACO Industries intensified its Corporate Social Responsibility on Tuesday, with donations of hand sanitisers to police stations and vulnerable communities....

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MOH reports 72 more coronavirus cases, tally soars to 2,093

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Coronavirus cases registered since March increased to 2,093, after 72 more cases were detected in a period of 24...

2 hours ago

World

Post-Brexit trade talks resume but little sign of breakthrough

Brussels, Belgium, Jun 2 – Trade negotiators from Britain and the EU embarked on a fourth round of post-Brexit negotiations Tuesday but no-one in...

2 hours ago

World

Wuhan doctor at whistleblower’s hospital dies from coronavirus

Beijing, China, Jun 2 – A Wuhan doctor who worked with coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang died of the virus on Tuesday, state media reported,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Over 2,000 students with university entry grades opt for TVET courses – KUCCPS

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Over 2,000 candidates who attained the minimum university admission Grade of C+ in 2019’s  Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KUCCPS places 122,831 students on government-sponsored degree courses

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will place 122,831 students on government-sponsored degree courses, out of out...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Senator Kamar clinches Senate Deputy Speaker’s post unopposed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Uasin Gishu Senator Prof Margaret Kamar was Tuesday elected Senate Deputy Speaker unopposed. Prof Kamar’s victory followed the withdrawal...

3 hours ago