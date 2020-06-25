Connect with us

DCI resumes issuance of good conduct certificates under strict virus measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday resumed issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct at its headquarters on Kiambu Road under strict conformity to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

In a post on its Twitter handle, the investigative agency said new guidelines will be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Applicants will be required to adhere to social distancing measures as advised by the Ministry of Health. Only 600 clients will be attended to beginning from 7am to 4pm.

Applicants have been advised to log on to the DCI portal and book an appointment indicating the date and exact time that they wish to be attended to.

“Only those with appointments and who arrive at the designated time will be allowed past the gate. Kindly bear with us as we strive to serve you during these challenging times,” the statement read.

So far the DCI has over 37,700 pending applications.

