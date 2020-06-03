DCI Kinoti suspends senior detective in Embu pending charges over rape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on Wednesday said that the directorate had suspended its lead investigator assigned to Embu in lower eastern region over rape allegations.

DCIO Jervason Njeru is accused of raping a suspect who had been detained for questioning in his office on Sunday. She was being held for charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

Njeru was arrested on Tuesday by his colleagues from DCI Headquarters.

Kinoti said the officer will remain suspended from duty pending charges by prosecution.

Forensics officers who examined the lady concluded that her claims were valid, leading to the arrest of the senior detective.

A police report seen by Capital FM News the detective pinned the woman on the office floor.

“The officer used force and sexually abused her. This happened on the floor of the office whereby he had put some sacks on the floor,” the police report read in part.

“After the act the accused then released the complainant and she walked away while crying, she met a female police officer who assisted her after narrating what had happened to her,” an Occurrence Book report recorded.

The victim is admitted at Embu Level V Hospital for treatment.

The scene has since been documented by the scenes of crime personnel.

This incident comes at a time when cases of police excesses have been reported to be on the rise, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and members of the public piling pressure on the police service to have officers involved in various crimes arrested and charged.

On Tuesday the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the arrest and prosecution of Duncan Ndiema Ndiwaha, a police officer, linked to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo at Nairobi’s Huduma area on March 30.

The DPP also said his office is ready to approve requests for private investigations and prosecution, where IPOA is unable, in matters regarding complaints against the police.