Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

COVID infections rise to 5,206 in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – Infections in Kenya rose to 5,206 Wednesday, after 254 new cases were detected.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 4,859 samples tested since Tuesday.

“As you can see this disease is now spreading very fast in our community,” Dr Mwangangi said, “we continue to appeal to the public to strictly adhere to the protocols issued to remain safe.”

She said 127 cases were detected in Nairobi while 23 were in Mombasa, 29 in Migori, 22 in Kajiado, 12 in Kiambu and 9 in Busia.

There were also 5 cases in Using Gishu, 3 in Murang’a, 2 in Machakos and Kilifi with one case each in Nakuru, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Isiolo, Kakamega and Kisii.

Developing story….

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Beijing officials declare outbreak ‘under control’

Beijing, China, Jun 24 – The new coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is “under control”, officials in...

1 hour ago

Africa

Malawi calls for calm as it tallies presidential re-run votes

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Jun 24 – Malawi’s electoral commission appealed for “peace and calm” on Wednesday as it counted ballots following a historic poll to...

2 hours ago

County News

Kiunjuri unveils ‘The Service Party’ after losing Cabinet post

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Mwangi Kiunjuri has now launched a new political party, six months after losing his Cabinet post. Kiunjuri unveiled ‘The...

2 hours ago

County News

Procurement chief tasked to explain tenders in Waiguru impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The chief Procurement Director in Kirinyaga County was on Wednesday tasked to explain how questionable tenders were awarded to...

3 hours ago

business

Truckers decry delayed COVID-19 clearance at border posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has raised concerns over delayed processing of coronavirus results for truck drivers, citing a...

3 hours ago

County News

Mombasa Law Courts to resume operations on July 2 under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Open court sessions at the Mombasa Law Courts are set to resume within fourteen days, under stringent coronavirus prevention...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Teachers to report in school 2 weeks earlier ahead of September re-opening

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – Teachers will be required in school two weeks earlier, ahead of September re-opening. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said...

4 hours ago

World

Human error caused Pakistan plane crash that killed 97: initial report

Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun 24 – A plane crash which killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was because of human error by the pilot...

5 hours ago