COVID-19 recoveries rise to 1,164 as 72 discharged: MoH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –The Ministry of Health announced the recovery of 72 more COVID-19 patients in a period of 24 hours leading to Friday raising the recovery toll to 1,164.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman reiterated that the high number of recoveries is a clear indication the disease is not a death sentence.

“This is good news that every time we see high number of recoveries; the more we discharge the more we will be handle if our number of infection rises, its an indication that the disease is not a death sentence, you can get, recover and move on with your life,” he said.

COVID-19 cases reported since March increased to 3,305 cases after 90 new infections were recorded within the last 24 hours.

With 1,164 patients having recovered since April 1, there are 2,045 active cases in the country.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 35 per cent against the global average of 50 per cent.

The 90 new cases were spread across Nairobi (36), Mombasa (34), Busia (12), Uasin Gishu (3), Kilifi (1), Garissa (1), Meru (1) and Turkana (1).

The 90 new cases comprise 62 males and 28 females, the youngest being 14 years old while the oldest is aged 80, all of whom are Kenya.

The country’s coronavirus death toll rose to 96 after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus within a period of 24 hours.

While giving the daily COVID-19 update, Aman urged Kenyans to support an ongoing blood donation campaign in a bid to boost the national blood bank.

He said that the government has launched programs to build up the capacity of Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) amid dwindling blood reserves.

“You are all aware of the need to restock our blood bank. With the onset of COVID-19 in the country, the situation has changed and the figures have dropped. KNBTS is now collecting about 250 pints of blood as compared to the 500 pints of blood prior COVID-19,” Aman stated.