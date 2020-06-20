Connect with us

Capital News
Three police officers, including a criminal investigation detective attched to Kamukunji Police Station, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday/FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19: Kamukunji police officers to undergo screening after detection of 3 virus cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Police officers in Nairobi’s Kamukunji Police Station are set to be tested for COVID-19 after three of their colleagues turned positive.

The three include a criminal investigation officer who tested positive at the Agah Khan hospital on Friday. The officer has since been quarantined at his home alongside his family members.

Another officer who is attached to the rapid medical response team based at the CID Training School in South C was moved to Kenyatta University quarantine centre.

The officer’s family was quarantined at his Kamukunji Police line home.

“An emergency response team is going to Kamukunji for testing other officers within the station,” a police officer privy to the matter told Capital FM News.

The third officer, who is a resident of Fuata Nyayo estate is being quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

Over 30 police officers have been quarantined across the country after contracting the disease that has infected 4,374 people since March with some 1,550 having recovered.

Police officers are clustered among groups with the greatest exposure risk due to their nature of work.

Last week, a murder suspect held at Kilimani Police Station turned positive for the disease forcing health authorities to quarantine ten police officers who directly handled the suspect.

