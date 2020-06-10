COVID-19 infections surpass 3,000-mark as 105 more test positive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Coronavirus infections in the country surpassed the 3,000 mark on Wednesday after 105 more people, including nine foreigners, tested positive for the virus.

The health ministry said 2,273 samples were analyzed within a period of 24 hours.

The number of reported infections in the country rose to 3,094, out of which 1,048 have been discharged since April 1 including 175 who were discharged within 24 hours leading to Wednesday marking the highest single-day recovery rate.

Aman has attributed the increased number of recoveries to the commitment of healthcare workers who are in the frontline battling the coronavirus disease.

The youngest was identified as a 2-year-old while the oldestis aged 77 year old, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said during the daily press briefing on the pandemic.

The new infections were reported among 77 males and 28 females.

Of the new cases included 43 traced in Nairobi, 18 in Busia, 11 in Mombasa and 7 in Turkana. Others were reported in Migori (6) and Kwale (6), Kiambu (5), Kilifi (3), Machakos (3), Taita Taveta (2) , Kisumu (2), Uasin Gishu (1), Kajiado (1), Siaya (1) and Garissa (1).

Mombasa’ s 11 cases are spread across Kisauni (5), Likoni (4) and Mvita (2).

The seven cases in Turkana were reported among truck drivers at Nadapal point of entry.

In Migori, Kuria West accounted for 4 cases while Nyatike and Suna East recorded a case each. The case in Siaya was traced to Rarieda while Garissa’s case was picked from Dadaab. Kajiado East accounted for the single case in Kajiado.

In Kiambu, Ruiru had 2 cases while Juja, lari, kiambu Town reported one each.

Kilifi’s three cases were traced in Rabai while the cases in Machakos and Taita Taveta were traced in Athi River and the Taveta border respectively.