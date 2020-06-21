COVID-19 Fund happy with local PPE production

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – The Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board has expressed satisfaction with the quality of locally manufactured coronavirus pandemic management products.

The Kenya COVID-19, Emergency Response Fund Board, is set to undertake a two-day scheduled site visit to inspect production progress on assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ordered by the fund for the Ministry of Health commencing today.

Led by Chairperson Jane Karuku, the Fund Board members are undertaking the site visits to confirm that the production schedules for the locally produced PPEs worth more than Kshs 600million are still on course while ascertaining adherence to the prescribed quality standards.

On Saturday, the Board members including Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga and representatives from Equity Group Foundation visited Texplast in Kikuyu, and Alpha Knits, both in Kiambu County, and Manchester Outfitters in Nairobi County. The team is on Monday scheduled to visit Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) and Shona EPZ near Athi River town.

Speaking at Manchester Outfitters, Board Chairperson Karuku confirmed that the local PPE producers who were competitively sourced are currently working within the stipulated delivery schedules.

Local manufacturers, Karuku said have proved their worth as dependable suppliers for the much-needed kits on all fronts including quality and value for money.

“The board is impressed at the workmanship and production quality for the PPEs ordered, and we remain optimistic that we shall commence delivery to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority by the end of next week,” Karuku said, adding that, “The Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund has released financial resources amounting to more than Kshs 1 billion this far for the local procurement of Full kit PPEs, protective goggles, gowns, examination gloves, surgical and respirator masks. The funds have also been earmarked to purchase Face shields, headcovers and medical footwear.”

The Kenya COVID-19 Fund kicked off its operations last April with a passionate call for corporate Kenya and development partners to step up to the resource mobilisation challenge currently facing the country.

So far, the fund has raised more than Sh2.65 billion to support medical facilities, welfare and social livelihood interventions such as food relief.