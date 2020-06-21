Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
COVID-19 Fund's board members said they are happy with the quality of PPE's produced locally.

Corona Virus

COVID-19 Fund happy with local PPE production

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – The Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board has expressed satisfaction with the quality of locally manufactured coronavirus pandemic management products.

The Kenya COVID-19, Emergency Response Fund Board, is set to undertake a two-day scheduled site visit to inspect production progress on assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ordered by the fund for the Ministry of Health commencing today.

Led by Chairperson Jane Karuku, the Fund Board members are undertaking the site visits to confirm that the production schedules for the locally produced PPEs worth more than Kshs 600million are still on course while ascertaining adherence to the prescribed quality standards.

On Saturday, the Board members including Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga and representatives from Equity Group Foundation visited Texplast in Kikuyu, and Alpha Knits, both in Kiambu County, and Manchester Outfitters in Nairobi County. The team is on Monday scheduled to visit Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) and Shona EPZ near Athi River town.

Speaking at Manchester Outfitters, Board Chairperson Karuku confirmed that the local PPE producers who were competitively sourced are currently working within the stipulated delivery schedules.

Local manufacturers, Karuku said have proved their worth as dependable suppliers for the much-needed kits on all fronts including quality and value for money.

“The board is impressed at the workmanship and production quality for the PPEs ordered, and we remain optimistic that we shall commence delivery to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority by the end of next week,” Karuku said, adding that, “The Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund has released financial resources amounting to more than Kshs 1 billion this far for the local procurement of Full kit PPEs, protective goggles, gowns, examination gloves, surgical and respirator masks. The funds have also been earmarked to purchase Face shields, headcovers and medical footwear.”

The Kenya COVID-19 Fund kicked off its operations last April with a passionate call for corporate Kenya and development partners to step up to the resource mobilisation challenge currently facing the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So far, the fund has raised more than Sh2.65 billion to support medical facilities, welfare and social livelihood interventions such as food relief.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Truck drivers’ crisis in Busia must be managed better

How else can one describe lack of planning than through the situation of headless trucks destined for great lakes region that are lining up...

17 mins ago

World

Virus booze ban causes headache for S.African winemakers

Wellington, South Africa, Jun 21 – Wineries around Cape Town fear a nine-week alcohol sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts the...

42 mins ago

World

Trump holds fiery rally but crowd disappoints

Tulsa, United States, Jun 20 – US President Donald Trump returned Saturday to one of his favorite spots — a campaign rally stage —...

42 mins ago

Corona Virus

87pc of Kenyans struggling to get food over COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- More and more Kenyans are struggling to put food on the table due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

How Kenya can make its UN victory count for Africa

After two rounds of voting characterized by anxiety and diplomatic maneuvering, Kenya floored Djibouti to secure a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Waiguru submits voluminous responses ahead of impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has filed responses to form basis for her defence in the impeachment trial set...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Duale’s fate hanging by a thread as Uhuru calls Jubilee PG on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Aden Duale’s fate as Majority Leader will be known Monday. President Uhuru Kenyatta has called MPs for a Jubilee...

3 hours ago

Africa

Egypt’s Sisi warns of ‘direct intervention’ in Libya

Cairo, Egypt, Jun 21 – Egypt’s president warned Saturday that advances by Turkey-backed Libyan forces on the Libyan city of Sirte could prompt an...

3 hours ago