COVID-19 free? Magufuli orders life back to normal from June 29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – After declaring his country COVID-19 free, Tanzania’s John Magufuli has now ordered life back to normal from end of June.

In an address to the nation Tuesday, Magufuli said the country has “successfully managed the virus” and that there is no reason why life should not resume back.

Effectively, he ordered schools, night clubs, places of worship and all other activities which had slowed due to coronavirus fears to resume normalcy from June 29.

Magufuli shocked the world last week when he declared that his country is coronavirus-free, with his persistent message in public forums that people should not wear masks.

Todate, little is known about the country’s statistics from the virus after the government stopped issuing regular updates in April when he accused the national laboratory of giving fake results.

At the time, Magufuli announced that he had sent samples of various animals and items to the lab, with fake names, only to turn positive.

“We did this without their knowledge and they gave us results,” Magufuli said, “this is a clear indication that they don’t know what they are doing.”

Developing story….