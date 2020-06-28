COVID-19 death toll rises to 143, case fatality rate stands at 2.4pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Coronavirus- related deaths in the country rose to 143 on Sundayafter Ministry of Health reported two more virus-related deaths.

With infections reported since March crossing the 6000-mark, the country’s case fatality rate has however stabilized at 2.4 per cent, compared to 5.1 per cent in April.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi who briefed the press on progress made in containing the virus however reported that 35 additional patients had been discharged after recovering.

There are 3,956 active coronavirus cases under care, majority of which are mild.

Coronavirus cases registered since March topped 6,070 with the total number of samples analyzed to date standing at 165,196.

The health ministry said 41 out of the 47 h counties have confirmed coronavirus cases, the latest being Lamu with a single case.

Globally, the World Health Organization has reported about 10 million cases, over 500,000 deaths and over 5 million recoveries.