COVID-19 death toll rises to 107 after 2 more deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Two patients succumbed to COVID-19 complications raising the virus-linked deaths to 107 with the fatality rate in the country now standing at 2.6 per cent.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman reported the new toll during a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Aman also noted that the cumulative infections in the country rose to 4,044 after 184 more people tested positive.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus rose 1,353 after 27 more patients were discharged.

COVID-19 patients in the country are recovering at a rate of 33.4 per cent against the global rate of 52.3 per cent.

Active coronavirus cases stood at 2,584 at various health facilities including those under home-based care.

Aman however raised concern on the presence of several testing kits that purport to diagnose the virus.

He reiterated that the ministry only approves the WHO approved method of testing identified as the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).

“Our position is that, we still retain PCR as the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 until such a time that WHO issues an advisory on the use of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs),” he said while releasing COVID-19 figures,” he said.