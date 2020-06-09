Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

Coronavirus-related death toll hits 88 after 3 more deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Coronavirus-related deaths increased 88 after 3 more fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

The death toll makes for a 2.9 per cent case fatality rate.

Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, during a regular briefing on the pandemic, however noted that total number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in the country now stands at 88 after 24 more patients were discharged Tuesday.

“We have not registered any re-infection of people who have been released, they are all fairing well after they have been released,” he said.

The country’s recovery rate is 29 per cent against the global average of 49 per cent.

Over the same period, 127 people tested positive for the virus out of samples  2,247 samples analyzed.

Eighty-four of the new patients are male while 33 are female with the youngest being  3 weeks and oldest aged 72 years..

Nairobi County has the highest number of infections at 62 followed by Mombasa (34), Busia (14), Kiambu (4), Kilifi (4), Kwale (4), Machakos (4) and Uasin Gishu (1).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CAS warned against stigmatizing those who have contracted the virus saying it poses a huge threat in the fight against the virus.

“Stigma towards those who have tested positive should not be tolerated, stigmatizing anyone during a pandemic threatens everyone, stigma undermines effort in testing and treating the disease,” he said citing previous experiences with disease like HIV/AIDS and Ebola.

“We must care for each other, hold each other’s hand, walk together in this fight and remember that none of us is free of coronavirus until all of us are free,” he added.

The Health CAS noted that 72 health workers have, since March, contracted the virus with 19 of them currently hospitalized in various facilities countrywide for treatment. A total of 53 have recovered since mid-March.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

3-week-old infant among 127 newly registered COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – A three-week-old infant in among 127 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 with a period of 24 hours leading...

2 hours ago

Kenya

AG defends President Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint 41 superior court judges

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Attorney General Kihara Kariuki on Tuesday maintained President Uhuru Kenyatta will not appoint 41 judges nominated by Judicial Service...

2 hours ago

County News

Governor Waiguru ousted in motion backed by 23 Kirinyaga MCAs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was Tuesday impeached after 23 ward representatives voted in favour of a censure motion...

3 hours ago

World

Buried Roman city revealed with ground penetrating radar

Paris, France, Jun 9 – Scientists have unveiled the contours of an ancient city north of Rome for the first time, and all they...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kisumu health workers down tools in feud with Governor Nyong’o

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Kisumu county health workers have downed their tools over delayed in salary payments and release of COVID-19 allowances. The...

4 hours ago

Politics

Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: police

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jun 9 – The chairman of Tanzania’s main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by...

5 hours ago

County News

Quarry Blasts: Bobasi residents decry destruction of houses, loss of livelihoods

KISII, Kenya, Jun 9 – Residents in Kisii’s Nyamonema area bordering Bobasi and Bonchari constituencies have renewed calls for regulation of stone quarries in...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

EACC warns publicity-craving Governors over personal branding of COVID-19 relief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Governors exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to advance their political agenda by branding donations financed through public funds have been...

7 hours ago