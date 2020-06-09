Coronavirus-related death toll hits 88 after 3 more deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Coronavirus-related deaths increased 88 after 3 more fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

The death toll makes for a 2.9 per cent case fatality rate.

Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, during a regular briefing on the pandemic, however noted that total number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in the country now stands at 88 after 24 more patients were discharged Tuesday.

“We have not registered any re-infection of people who have been released, they are all fairing well after they have been released,” he said.

The country’s recovery rate is 29 per cent against the global average of 49 per cent.

Over the same period, 127 people tested positive for the virus out of samples 2,247 samples analyzed.

Eighty-four of the new patients are male while 33 are female with the youngest being 3 weeks and oldest aged 72 years..

Nairobi County has the highest number of infections at 62 followed by Mombasa (34), Busia (14), Kiambu (4), Kilifi (4), Kwale (4), Machakos (4) and Uasin Gishu (1).

The CAS warned against stigmatizing those who have contracted the virus saying it poses a huge threat in the fight against the virus.

“Stigma towards those who have tested positive should not be tolerated, stigmatizing anyone during a pandemic threatens everyone, stigma undermines effort in testing and treating the disease,” he said citing previous experiences with disease like HIV/AIDS and Ebola.

“We must care for each other, hold each other’s hand, walk together in this fight and remember that none of us is free of coronavirus until all of us are free,” he added.

The Health CAS noted that 72 health workers have, since March, contracted the virus with 19 of them currently hospitalized in various facilities countrywide for treatment. A total of 53 have recovered since mid-March.