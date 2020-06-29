Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya.

Headlines

CoG urges MCAs to shelve war with Governors, focus on COVID

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has urged County Assemblies to shelve impeachment plans on Governors and instead re-focus their energies on helping in the fight against coronavirus.

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega Governor said MCAs it was unfortunate that enormous resources were being channeled to kick out Governors at a time the country is facing a major health crisis occasioned by COVID-19.

“I want to urge Members of the County Assemblies to restrain themselves in such a time and use these little resources that are now being used on impeachment to actually fight COVID-19,” he said.

Last week, the Senate overturned a decision by Kirinyaga MCAs to send home Governor Anne Waiguru over allegations of abuse of office among others.

In dismissing the claims, an 11-member Senate committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, said none of their claims was substantiated, although they recommended further investigations on senior procurement and administration officials.

The MCAs have vowed to challenge the decision at the High Court.

And even as Waiguru was cleared, Kitui MCAs are plotting to impeach Governor Charity Ngilu who obtained a court order on Friday, barring them from tabling or debating the motion.

Governor Ngilu (right) condemned Waiguru’s (left) impeachment accusing those behind the move of scheming her downfall out of malice/FILE

“This is the time that Kenyans must come together to ensure that we flatten the curve so that normal life should resume. We want to open the economy and this cannot happen unless we all come together and fight this particular disease,” Oparanya said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Thursday told Governors that the decision to re-open the country’s economy will be informed by the counties’ level of preparedness by the devolved units to respond to Covid-19 infections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All the counties are required to confirm that they have set up a minimum of 300-bed isolation capacity to accommodate critical virus cases, as Kenya draws closer to her peak which is projected in August or September.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa underscored the need by the county governments to work closely with the national government in mitigating the effects of coronavirus.

“During this period let us not turn this season into a season of impeachments. We make a special appeal so that we keep intergovernmental relations at their best and all leaders together so that we have all hands on deck to fight COVID-19,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

EU, Britain intensify talks on post-Brexit future

Brussels, Belgium, Jun 29 – The EU and Britain launched Monday an intense five weeks of negotiations on a deal to define their post-Brexit...

1 hour ago

World

Merkel, Macron meet as Germany takes on high-stakes EU presidency

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 29 – Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for talks on Monday, just days before Germany takes on the...

1 hour ago

World

Greens up pressure on Macron after French election wins

Paris, France, Jun 28 – France’s Greens on Monday urged President Emmanuel Macron to prioritise the environment as they savoured big wins in municipal...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Senator Ole Kina charged with tribal hate remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was charged Monday, for fanning tribal hatred during a TV interview. He denied the...

3 hours ago

World

Six killed in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Karachi, Pakistan, Jun 29 – Baloch separatists opened fire and hurled a grenade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday, authorities said, killing...

3 hours ago

County News

Drama as MCAs eject Ngilu’s lawyers amid impeachment plot

KITUI, Kenya June 29 – Drama unfolded in Kitui County Assembly Monday, when lawyers representing Governor Charity Ngilu were ejected on orders of Members...

3 hours ago

Kenya

End of the road for 4 thugs captured on CCTV robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- Four suspects captured on CCTV while robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani have been arrested. They were arrested on Monday morning...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DPP appeals acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo and 2 officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- The state has has appealed the acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo by a Nakuru court. Waiganjo was acquitted last...

4 hours ago