Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye, addressing the nation after the sudden death of Pierre Nkurunziza

Kenya

Burundi’s new president Ndayishimiye to be sworn in Thursday

Published

President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye, addressing the nation after the sudden death of Pierre Nkurunziza © AFP / Tchandrou NITANGA

Bujumbura, Burundi, Jun 15 – Burundi’s newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn in on Thursday, the foreign ministry announced, in a ceremony fast-tracked by the sudden death of the incumbent, Pierre Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza died on June 8 aged 55, of what authorities said was heart failure.

His death came less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for coronavirus, according to a medical document seen by AFP.

The foreign ministry invited diplomats and foreign organisations to “take part in the inauguration ceremony” in the capital Gitega, in a letter sent out on Monday.

Ndayishimiye, 52, a former army general and Hutu rebel like his predecessor, had been handpicked by the powerful ruling CNDD-FDD to run in a May 20 presidential election.

He won the vote with 68.7 percent, and an opposition bid to have the results overturned due to alleged fraud was overturned just days before Nkurunziza’s death.

Normally, following the death of a president, the speaker of Burundi’s parliament would step in as head of state.

But as the country already had a president-elect, the constitutional court ruled last week he should be sworn in immediately, instead of in August as planned.

Nkurunziza, a devout evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to lead Burundi, leaves behind a deeply isolated country in political and economic turmoil after his divisive 15-year rule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 dead while some 400,000 fled the country.

United Nations human rights investigators have said the period since 2015 has been marked by likely crimes against humanity committed by state forces, citing extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, torture and sexual violence.

Nkurunziza’s decision not to run in the May 20 election stunned many, as it came after the constitution was changed to allow him to do so.

The government has yet to announce a date for Nkurunziza’s funeral.

Suspicions are high that the president had contracted the new coronavirus, after months of assuring Burundi it was being protected by God from the pandemic, and taking few measures to combat it.

Officially the country has recorded only 104 cases and one death.

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza © AFP / Jonathan WALTER

Nkurunziza’s wife Denise Bucumi was hospitalised at the end of May with the virus. A medical document seen by AFP said she had tested positive for the virus and suffered “respiratory distress”.

A medical source at the Karusi hospital where Nkurunziza died, told AFP he had also been in “respiratory distress” before his death.

A medical source at the Kamenge university hospital in Bujumbura told AFP that the head of the institute of public health “came to requisition our hospital’s only ventilator” last Monday.

Both were flown to the hospital in Karusi, but it was “too late, president Nkurunziza was already dead,” a medical source in Karusi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Top Russia newspaper editors quit, denouncing censorship

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 15 – Senior editors at Russia’s leading business newspaper quit Monday in protest against what they say is censorship under...

47 mins ago

Africa

Mass grave found of Sudanese conscripts killed in 1998: prosecutor

KHARTOUM, Sudan, Jun 15 – Sudan’s public prosecutor announced Monday the discovery of a mass grave containing conscripts allegedly killed after trying to flee...

3 hours ago

Headlines

4 arrested in Garissa for killing a Giraffe for meat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15- Four people have been arrested over poaching and trading in bushmeat in Garissa County. The suspects were arrested in a...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Chinese Embassy dismisses claim that 400 nationals set to flee Kenya over COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – The Chinese Embassy has denied reports that its nationals are set to leave the county en masse, over COVID-19...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

People sneaking from lockdown areas of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera put on notice

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has asked Kenyans not to hesitate to report people who use unscrupulous ways to...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

4 State House officials test positive for COVID-19, but the president is safe

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Four State House officials have contracted COVID-19. State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the four are already undergoing treatment,...

6 hours ago

World

UK’s Johnson announces inequality review after anti-racism protests

London, United Kingdom, Jun 15 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a government review into “all aspects of inequality” following a wave...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya infections from COVID-19 rise to 3,727

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Kenya recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising total infections tally to 3,727. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

7 hours ago