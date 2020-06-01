Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In his Madaraka Day address, the President said he is mooting for a review that will deepen the country's democratic credentials and lead to a more inclusive society aligned with the noble intentions of the framers of the Constitution/FILE/PSCU

BBI

BBI constitutional review will end cyclic ethnic violence – Kenyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The impending Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review is geared to buttress gains under 2010 Constitution and end ethnic violence, President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed on Monday.

In his Madaraka Day address, the President said he is mooting for a review that will deepen the country’s democratic credentials and lead to a more inclusive society aligned with the noble intentions of the framers of the Constitution.

“I am already discerning a constitutional moment. Not a moment to replace the 2010 Constitution but one to improve on it. A moment that will right what we got wrong in 2010. But fundamentally, the constitutional moment I discern is one that will bring an end to the senseless cycles of violence we have experienced in every election since 1992,” President Kenyatta stated.

The Head of State said the review of Kenya’s political architecture was necessary for the country to achieve governance reforms .

“We cannot re-imagine our nationhood without changing our political architecture. And we cannot change this architecture without re-engineering our Constitution. If we have done great things in the area of brick and mortar, the greater things that remain to be done have to do with our governance system. And we must not be afraid of changing this system, if it does not serve our present purposes, he stated.

President Kenyatta’s speech captured the reflections of late Tom Mboya during the Lancaster House constitution-making process in the 1960s when he emphasized on the need for the independence Constitution to address aspirations of its people.

“Fifty years ago, Mboya warned Kenyans against constitutional rigidity. He told us that a constitution is not an end in itself; it is a means to a greater end. It is a living document. And if certain elements of the constitution outlive their historical purposes, they become a cancer.

They must be removed or they will infect the good elements of the mother law,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President and ODM Leader Raila Odinga have been pushing the BBI agenda as the means to foster national unity and equality in sharing of the national resources.

A 14-member taskforce chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji which was mandated to collect views on possible changes to be made on the Constitution (2010) is expected to file second report following the collusion of validation hearings on March 13.

The BBI taskforce held consultations with a cross section of citizens, civil society, the faith-based organisations, cultural leaders, the private sector and experts.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China threatens to ‘counter-attack’ US over Hong Kong curbs

Beijing, China, Jun 1 – Beijing warned Washington Monday of retaliation after President Donald Trump announced restrictions on Chinese students in the US in...

17 mins ago

Capital Health

Europe pushes ahead with easing lockdowns, as LatAm cases pass 1 mn

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 1 – Countries across Europe took bolder steps in easing coronavirus lockdowns, with schools, pubs, parks and pools reopening in...

19 mins ago

Capital Health

Education ministry to draft calendar on phased reopening of schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to expedite ongoing consultations on the safe reopening of schools...

26 mins ago

Corona Virus

We’re behind you, Ruto assures Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of his support in the execution of government response...

2 hours ago

World

Moscow eases nine-week lockdown despite high virus caseload

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 1 – Moscow residents ventured out to exercise, stroll and shop on Monday as the city eased a strict nine-week...

2 hours ago

World

Clashes outside White House as US cities under curfew

Washington, United States, May 29 – Police fired tear gas outside the White House late Sunday as anti-racism protestors again took to the streets...

2 hours ago

World

Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout

Sydney, Australia, Jun 1 – Google has rejected demands it pay hundreds of millions of dollars per year in compensation to Australian news media...

5 hours ago

World

Facebook slams ‘severe’ Singapore misinformation law

Singapore, Singapore, Jun 1 – Facebook said Monday Singapore’s use of an online misinformation law is “severe” and risks stifling free speech, after the...

5 hours ago