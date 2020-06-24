Connect with us

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General

Auditor General nominee Nancy Gathungu to be vetted July 3

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24- National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee is scheduled to vet Nancy Gathungu, the nominee for the position of the Auditor General on July 3.

In a Gazette Notice on local dailies, the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai called on the public to submit views to his office on the suitability of the candidate by June 30.

“The committee invites interested members of the public to submit any representation by written statement on an oath with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of the said nominee for appointment of the position of the Auditor General,” part of the notice read.  

Gathungu was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 19, after emerging top among three candidates presented to him by the Recruitment Panel that was hiring the Auditor General.

If approved by the National Assembly, Gathungu will succeed Edward Ouko and will serve for an 8-year nonrenewable term.

Her nomination came a month after the Public Service Commission (PSC) published 10 names of candidates shortlisted for the position of Auditor General.

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor-General.

The post has been vacant since August 2019 when Ouko’s term expired.

