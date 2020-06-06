Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta seen at State House, Nairobi in this file photo by PSCU

Corona Virus

Kenyans anxious as Uhuru prepares to announce fate of curfew, restrictions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – All eyes are on President Uhuru Kenyatta, as he prepares to make a major statement on Saturday on the fate of the COVID-19 restrictions, including the night curfew.

The President was expected to address the nation on Saturday when he will also issue directions on the cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera where restrictions were imposed three weeks ago when he extended the duration for earlier measures.

The Ministry of Health has been rallying Kenyans to exercise self-restraint, as opposed to depending on law enforcers, signalling a likelihood of the government easing the tough measures.

Kenya has been implementing a dusk-to-dawn curfew for the past two months as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 which had infected 2,474 by June 5.

A police roadblock in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi, one of the areas with a cessation of movement over COVID-19.

Associations of traders in various sectors in the country have been calling for the re-opening of the measures to help kickstart the economy which has slowed since March when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe help a meeting with religious leaders who presented them a raft of proposals for the re-opening of the places of worship.

From Right to Left: Cabinet Secretaries George Magoha (Education), Fred Matiangi (Education) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) when they met religious leaders for their proposal on re-opening churches.

“The final word is with the President, who will make the report public at the opportune time,” Matiangi said, adding that the report will be presented to the National Security Council.

On his part, Kagwe said the war on COVID-19 has entered a crucial phase when people will start being quarantined and isolated at home.

“We will need the support of everyone to defeat this pandemic,” the Health CS said, a day after announcing that hospitals were getting overwhelmed.

And as a result, asymptomatic patients will be discharged to continue treatment from home.

Speaking on behalf of the religious leaders, Bishop David Oginde of Christ is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) said all stakeholders must work together, to ensure the menace is contained.

